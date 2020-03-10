NFL 2K Games Are Somewhat Coming Back

For well over a decade now, EA Sports was the only game publisher that was allowed to release NFL licensed video games. Now 2K Games is back, although their NFL games will be different.



2K Games and NFL announced this new partnership in a press release. However, it has to be stressed that the new NFL 2K games will be “non-simulation football game experiences “. This means EA still has the exclusive rights to make realistic football games, while the 2K ones could be more arcade-like.



No official games have been announced yet, but the first game in this partnership is expected to be released in 2021. All they mentioned in the press release is that this game is early in development thus far.

Several comments about this partnership have been posted below.

“The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

“Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. “2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future.”

The last NFL 2K ever released was NFL 2K5. Hopefully these newer games can be as fun as those old classics.