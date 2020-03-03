Switch version 9.2.0 update now available

Nintendo is pleased to release today the latest Switch version 9.2.0 update.

Switch owners looking forward to something new in the latest firmware update will be disappointed as according to Nintendo, the update includes “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.”

To download the latest Switch version 9.2.0 update, simply head over to the System Settings menu and choose the System option. From there, pick System Update and the firmware should download. No Switch Online subscription is required to download the latest firmware.

The last firmware update that Nintendo release, which was version 9.1.0, that launched back in December also included system stability, and also addressed an issue of the color animation that was not displaying correctly when attaching a Joy-Con controller to the console.

Let’s hope that the next firmware update that Nintendo will release for the Switch, it will have cool new features.