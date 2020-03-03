MARVEL Future Revolution Announced At PAX East 2020

Netmarble Corp has announced at PAX East 2020 a very new and ambitious looking mobile game based on Marvel comics called MARVEL Future Revolution.



MARVEL Future Revolution is an open world RPG that features an original storyline. It will also allow players to play as different versions of Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange just to name a few.



They also revealed a small trailer for the game showcasing some of the action that fans can expect to see when the game comes out in the near future.



For more info about the game, you can read the official press release details that have been posted down below.

Netmarble Corp., the company behind the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment once again on MARVEL Future Revolution. Featuring an all-new original storyline and starring fan-favorite MARVEL Super Heroes and Super Villains, MARVEL Future Revolution is Marvel’s first open-world game on mobile.

Written by Marvel Comics writer Marc Sumerak (Avengers, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, etc.), MARVEL Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new ‘Primary Earth’. As an agent of the newly formed ‘Omega Flight’ Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe.

At PAX East, Netmarble and Marvel revealed the official teaser trailer of MARVEL Future Revolution and showed attendees a first look at the game, all fully-realized in a 3D open world with AAA quality graphics, a massive scale and unique freedom of play. This new collaboration between both companies will offer very special experiences as gamers and Marvel fans will assume the roles of various versions of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange among other Super Heroes and set foot in an enormous open universe with iconic merged locations like Xandearth, Sakaar and more to explore. “