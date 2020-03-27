Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finally Adds a Representative From ARMS

From the start, ARMS has been an obvious choice for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, yet it was ignored for the initial release and first fight pass but it seems the second pass will correct this. Despite the good news, Nintendo did not confirm which character would be represented in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, leading to a number of theories.

The most likely and least interesting is that the character would simply be Springman, who is the face of ARMS. What works against him is the Mii costume and assist trophy, potentially leading to a more oddball choice. Others think it won’t be one character but most of them in a single package, not unlike Bowser JR or Villager. Given each character has their own mechanic, varied sizes and more, it seems unlikely or at least we will get a small variety over full representation. Finally, a small number of fans think the reason for secrets is the possibility of a sequel and the character coming from that game.

What helps this theory is that it makes sense for the secrecy and falls in line with the June release. Even if the virus resulted in E3 being cancelled and a wide variety of other things, a lot of companies still planned for that event. Revealing ARMS 2 during their yearly Direct isn’t impossible to fathom and it would be a great way to get players familiar with the title without actually going there.

While these are all baseless theories and it could be any number of characters, Nintendo also revealed ARMS will have a brief free-to-play period, provided you’re a Nintendo Network subscriber. From March 26 to April 4, subscribers can enjoy this unique fighter and get some much needed exercise. Who knows, maybe you’ll learn you love the game and end up being hyped for the upcoming reveal.