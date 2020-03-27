BioShock: The Collection Crashes on Switch May 29

Joining the ever growing list of third party Switch ports is BioShock: The Collection.

Similar to Borderlands Legendary Collection, this includes the iconic first BioShock, less popular BioShock 2, the widely acclaimed BioShock Infinite and all the DLC.

For more information, check the official description below:

There’s always a lighthouse. There’s always a man. There’s always a city. Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection. Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds. Includes: BioShock Remastered: Explore the undersea city of Rapture, a haven for society’s greatest minds that has devolved into a dystopian nightmare wrought by one man’s hubris. BioShock 2 Remastered: See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome Big Daddy prototype on a life-or-death mission to rescue his missing Little Sister. BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Indebted to the wrong people, private investigator Booker DeWitt must take on an impossible task: travel to a flying city above the clouds, and rescue a woman named Elizabeth. Nintendo’s Overview

Those interested will be able to pick it up on May 29, 2020.