Sony limiting PSN download speeds due to Covid-19

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, many services are limiting download speeds. Sony is now the latest company to follow this new decree.



Announced on the PlayStation Blog, SIE CEO Jim Ryan revealed that download speeds in Europe will be slower than usual thanks to the increase in online traffic.



This is similar to what Netflix is doing as it’s making people watch films and TV shows in a lower resolution while lots of people worldwide are in isolation.



For more information about Sony’s announcement, you can read the full details posted down below.

“Playing videogames enables players all over the world to connect with friends and family and enjoy much needed entertainment during these uncertain times. Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire internet community.

We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access.

Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

Anyway, stay safe out there and remember to stay home while you’re in isolation.