Sakura Wars Launch and Digital Deluxe Editions detailed

'Relationships' trailer released showcasing how you can build romances and friendships

Sega is pleased to announce today some new content that will be included with the Sakura Wars Launch and Digital Deluxe Edition in North America.

With the Launch Edition that retails for $59.99, the following contents will be included:

Reversible cover art

Sticker set featuring the main cast

Theater Costume Add-on Bundle

For the Digital Standard Edition that retails for $59.99, it includes the following:

Imperial Combat Revue PlayStation 4 dynamic theme

Neko Ears Add-On Bundle

By upgrading to the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the following:

Legacy of Love Add-on Bundle : a pack of costumes and background music (BGM) paying tribute to: The Flower Division of the Imperial Combat Revue (Sakura Wars 1, Sakura Wars 2: Thou Shalt Not Die) The Flower Division of the Paris Combat Revue (Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning?) The Star Division of the New York Combat Revue (Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love)

: a pack of costumes and background music (BGM) paying tribute to: Charming Accessories Add-on Bundle, which includes Glasses Bundle Dog Tail Accessory Bundle Angel Accessory Bundle

Swimsuit DLC Bundle

In addition, SEGA also details new information on its features such as its relationships, and more:

Dramatic Character Interactions – Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield.

– Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield. Exciting Combat Payoffs – Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha.

Brilliant Anime Production – Gorgeous animated sequences, a lush soundtrack, and characters designed by anime and JRPG luminaries will transport you into a vibrant 1940s steampunk Tokyo.

Sakura Wars will be available on April 28, 2020, for PlayStation 4. Check out the Relationships Trailer Sega released today: