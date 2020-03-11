Nioh 2 Launch Trailer released

Pre-Load the game today

As we are heading the release of Nioh 2, KOEI Tecmo and Sony released today the final launch trailer of the game.

Nioh 2 is scheduled for release this March 13 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For those who want to know if Nioh 2 is indeed worth getting this Friday, check out our review that we published earlier this week.

In addition, those who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation Store can now pre-load the game.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Survive a brutal blend of Japanese myth, legend and history.

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel. Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.

Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

Key Features
Sharpen Your Skills – Prepare for the fight of your life with revamped mechanics that build on the fan-favorite elements of Nioh, requiring your full concentration and skill.
Choose Your Method of Combat – Follow the way of the samurai with traditional weapons including swords and hatchets, or fill your Amrita gauge to wield mighty Yokai abilities and destroy monstrous foes via a variety of mighty attacks.
Improve Your Weapons with the Yokai Shift – Filling your Amrita gauge doesn’t just give you access to a powerful Yokai form, but also allows you to increase the stats of various weapons and add extra buffs, such as staggering foes and grappling downed enemies.
Help, and Get Help, from Other Players – Call upon the spectres left behind by other Nioh 2 players to aid you in combat. Their spirits will assist you until the end of the current level… or until they’re defeated.

Check out below the Nioh 2 Launch Trailer:

