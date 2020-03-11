Nioh 2 Launch Trailer released

As we are heading the release of Nioh 2, KOEI Tecmo and Sony released today the final launch trailer of the game.

Nioh 2 is scheduled for release this March 13 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For those who want to know if Nioh 2 is indeed worth getting this Friday, check out our review that we published earlier this week.

In addition, those who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation Store can now pre-load the game.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Survive a brutal blend of Japanese myth, legend and history.



Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel. Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.



Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.



Key Features

– Sharpen Your Skills – Prepare for the fight of your life with revamped mechanics that build on the fan-favorite elements of Nioh, requiring your full concentration and skill.

– Choose Your Method of Combat – Follow the way of the samurai with traditional weapons including swords and hatchets, or fill your Amrita gauge to wield mighty Yokai abilities and destroy monstrous foes via a variety of mighty attacks.

– Improve Your Weapons with the Yokai Shift – Filling your Amrita gauge doesn’t just give you access to a powerful Yokai form, but also allows you to increase the stats of various weapons and add extra buffs, such as staggering foes and grappling downed enemies.

– Help, and Get Help, from Other Players – Call upon the spectres left behind by other Nioh 2 players to aid you in combat. Their spirits will assist you until the end of the current level… or until they’re defeated.

Check out below the Nioh 2 Launch Trailer: