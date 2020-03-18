Resident Evil 3 remake demo now live

As we are nearing the release of the highly-anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake, the much-awaited demo is now live in certain regions.

Currently, Australia and New Zealand are the only regions that have the demo available for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Though if you have an Xbox One, you can download the demo through the links below regardless of which region. For PlayStation 4 owners, an account specific to that region needs to be created before the demo can be downloaded. Technically, the demo’s official release date won’t be until tomorrow, March 19.

Here’s an overview of the Resident Evil 3 remake demo that is live now, via Capcom:

The “Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo” lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise. The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a brand new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion.



As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the “Raccoon City Demo.” Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. As always, check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.