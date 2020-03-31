Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered now available for PS4

Activision and developer Infinity Ward announced today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $19.99.

For those who want to play the game on Xbox One or PC via BattleNet, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will not be available until April 30, due to the timed-exclusivity deal with Sony. Pre-orders however for both PC and Xbox One versions will begin shortly.

When fans purchase or pre-order the game will include the following bonuses: “Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which includes the UDT Ghost Operator skin inspired by the “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday” campaign level, two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, new finishing move, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem, and two Battle Pass tier skips all for immediate access in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Activision:

The game includes the full campaign with stunning high-definition visuals—up to 4K resolution and HDR support on console; and uncapped frame rate as well as ultrawide monitor support on PC.



Published by Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered features improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more.



In this famed experience, originally developed by Infinity Ward and now re-mastered by Beenox, players enlist as members of Task Force 141 and Tier 1 Operatives in a breathtaking series of missions to save the world from destruction. “Cliffhanger,” “Takedown,” “No Russian,” and more all return in this intense story experience.

Check out the launch trailer below: