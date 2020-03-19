Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot getting ‘Time Machine’ update on March 20

Bandai Namco is pleased to announce today that on March 20, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be getting a free update that adds the “Time Machine” feature.

In the Time Machine feature being added tomorrow, March 20, players will have an opportunity to travel back in time and replay story scenes or completed missed sidequests.

To download the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Time Machine update, simply play the game while connected online and the patch will be downloaded. It’s still unclear how big the update is, but we’ll definitely let you know as soon as it goes live.

It’s coming! ⏳ The Time Machine will be available 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot through a patch. Travel back in time to replay your favorite story scenes or complete missed side quests! When/where will you go first? pic.twitter.com/7t55hV9GH1 — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) March 19, 2020

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

BE THE HOPE OF THE UNIVERSE



• Experience the story of DRAGON BALL Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of DRAGON BALL lore for the first time! • Play through iconic DRAGON BALL Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc…). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge! • Don’t just fight as Z Fighters. Live like them! Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of DRAGON BALL characters. Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Check out our review of the game for more information.