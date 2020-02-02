Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 1.04 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Bandai Namco has now released the latest update to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The update improves loading times and more!



The new update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One owners. If you own the game on PS4, the download patch is around 2.6 GB in size.



There’s still no word yet if the game will have DLC, but updates are still coming soon. Hopefully Dragon Ball Super content is added so fans can relive the new series.



The game is out now. You can read the latest patch notes posted below as seen on the official Bandai Namco website.

Reduced load times when traveling from one area to another

Issue where players were unable to accept the Sub-Story “Telekinesis Training” (Saiyan Arc Episode 3), if they saved and loaded their Save Data after fighting Tien. Issue that caused the Main Story icon to not be displayed if you save and load your Save Data after clearing the Main Story “The Longest Three Hours” (Saiyan Arc Episode 5).

Issue where Chi Chi cannot be found on the field if you accept the Sub Story “Goten’s Growth” (Buu Arc Episode 1) and clear the Main Story without completing the Sub Story.

Issue that caused Characters related to the Main or Sub Story to not appear, if that specific character is already found within the field as a Villainous Enemy.

(Only for XboxOne) Issue where users where users would go straight to the Title Screen without viewing the Opening Cinematic.