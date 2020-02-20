War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches this Spring

Square Enix announced today that the much-awaited spin-off of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius titled: War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will launch in North America this Spring for both Android and iOS devices.

Since its debut in Japan back in November 2019, the game has surpassed nine million downloads. Seeing the popularity of FFBE all over the world, War of the Visions is definitely the next mobile title from Square Enix that many are anticipating.

Fans excited for the upcoming mobile title can now pre-register. Depending on how many pre-registrations they receive, users will receive the following in-game bonuses:

50,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Gil Snapper (L) x20

250 Visiore, Gil Snapper (L) x20 100,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, NRG Restore (L) x5

250 Visiore, NRG Restore (L) x5 150,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Weapon — Excalibur (UR)

250 Visiore, Weapon — Excalibur (UR) 200,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Vision Card — Aquatic Songstress, Siren (UR)

250 Visiore, Vision Card — Aquatic Songstress, Siren (UR) 250,000 pre-registrations: 250 Visiore, Unit — Y’shtola (MR)

250 Visiore, Unit — Y’shtola (MR) 300,000 pre-registrations: 1,000 Visiore

Here’s an overview of the game, via Square Enix:

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a standalone gaming experience that draws inspiration from classic Square Enix tactical RPGs. Set in the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius universe, the action unfolds on Ardra, a continent on the brink of war as individual nations struggle for dominance. Players will follow the stories of twin princes Mont and Sterne from the kingdom of Leonis, which possesses the power of visions, and Machérie, the beautiful Steel Maiden of Hourne. As they progress, players will need to navigate a variety of battlefields, strategize their attacks against enemy forces and summon powerful Espers to help turn the tide of war.



War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius features artwork created by legendary Final Fantasy series artist Isamu Kamikokuryo, who previously lent his talents to Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XV. The game also features original music composed by Noriyasu Agematsu (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius).

Check out the latest trailer below for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: