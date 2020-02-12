Pokemon Home now available for Switch and mobile devices

The Pokemon Company announced today that Pokemon Home, the cloud-based service to manage your Pokemon, is now available for Switch via the eShop and mobile devices.

Pokemon Home is like the improved version of Pokemon Bank where players can access their stored Pokemon from various games such as Let’s Go Pikachu, Let’s Go Eevee, and the recently released Pokemon Sword and Shield. In addition, players can use the app to trade Pokemon with other people.

The app is available for download free of charge but for those who wants more features such as more Pokemon to store, and Room trades, there’s a premium plan that players can purchase.

Find below an overview of Pokemon Home, via its respective store pages: