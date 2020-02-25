Final Fantasy VII Remake Will Be Playable At PAX East 2020

Fans of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be happy to know that the game will be playable for you if you attend the PAX East 2020 event happening very soon.



Sony may have pulled out from PAX East 2020, but it looks like Square Enix is still going to the event. There will be a playable demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake and more!



Not only will the game be playable, but fans also get the chance to meet most of the main voice actors from the game too. Giveaways are also being given out to die hard fans.



If you want to know more about the game being at PAX East 2020, you can read the official press release details posted down below.

PAX East 2020 is happening at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from February 27-March 1.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (Booth #12011)