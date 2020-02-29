Borderlands 3 coming to Steam on March 13

Months after the release of Borderlands 3 on Epic Games Store for PC, 2K Games, and Gearbox Software announced today that the critically-acclaimed game will be coming to Steam on March 13.
When Borderlands 3 launches on Steam on March 13, players have an option to get the game in a Super Deluxe Edition that includes a Season Pass and the Deluxe bonus content.
As previously reported, the Season Pass of Borderlands 3 will include four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges. The recently released “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot” is included in the Season Pass.
Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam Page listing:
The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.
Key Features
– A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride – Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.
– Your Vault Hunter, Your Playstyle – Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.
– Lock, Load, and Loot – With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.
– New Borderlands – Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!
– Quick & Seamless Co-Op Action – Play with anyone at any time with online co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress.