Borderlands 3 coming to Steam on March 13

Months after the release of Borderlands 3 on Epic Games Store for PC, 2K Games, and Gearbox Software announced today that the critically-acclaimed game will be coming to Steam on March 13.

When Borderlands 3 launches on Steam on March 13, players have an option to get the game in a Super Deluxe Edition that includes a Season Pass and the Deluxe bonus content.

As previously reported, the Season Pass of Borderlands 3 will include four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges. The recently released “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot” is included in the Season Pass.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam Page listing: