GDC 2020 Has Officially Been Delayed

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) organizers have officially announced they have postponed the March event up till a later date.



The GDC 2020 was supposed to happen from March 16th and run until March 20th. However, the event was in jeopardy once many other companies pulled out of it last minute due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Now the show organizers have canceled the March event and it will be postponed. No other date was announced, but hopefully it can come back later this year once this annoying virus is contained.



The organizers announced the postponement on the official website. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

“After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March.

Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time .

We want to thank all our customers and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement. As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks.“