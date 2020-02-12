Nioh 2 gone gold

Team Ninja is pleased to announce today that Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4 has gone gold, which means the development is complete and the game is ready for mass production.

Nioh 2 is the sequel of the award-winning Nioh that debuted several years ago for both PC and PlayStation 4.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Survive a brutal blend of Japanese myth, legend and history



Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel.



Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.



Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.



Key Features:



Sharpen your skills

Prepare for the fight of your life with revamped mechanics that build on the fan-favorite elements of Nioh, requiring your full concentration and skill.



Choose your method of combat

Follow the way of the samurai with traditional weapons including swords and hatchets, or fill your Amrita gauge to wield mighty Yokai abilities and destroy monstrous foes via a variety of mighty attacks.



Improve your weapons with the Yokai Shift

Filling your Amrita gauge doesn’t just give you access to a powerful Yokai form, but also allows you to increase the stats of various weapons and add extra buffs, such as staggering foes and grappling downed enemies.



Help – and get help – from other players

Call upon the spectres left behind by other Nioh 2 players to aid you in combat. Their spirits will assist you until the end of the current level… or until they’re defeated.

Nioh 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 on March 12 in Japan and March 13 worldwide. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage.