The Turing Test coming to Switch next month

Square Enix Collective and developer Bulkhead Interactive are pleased to announce today that The Turing Test, a first-person puzzle game, will be coming to Switch via the Nintendo eShop on February 7.

The Turing Test is a port version of the Xbox One and PC that launched back in August 2016, followed by the PlayStation 4 version in January 2017. Fans looking forward to a puzzle game that is in the first-person mode, definitely look forward to The Turing Test next month.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

The Turing Test is a challenging first-person puzzle game set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. You are Ava Turing, an engineer for the International Space Agency (ISA) sent to discover the cause behind the disappearance of the ground crew stationed there.



Upon arrival a series of puzzles awaits you – tests which, according to the station’s AI, Tom, can only be solved by a human. These puzzles have apparently been set by the missing ground crew – but why have they created them and what are they hiding from?



In an evolving story based on mankind’s instinctual need to explore, protect and survive, you’ll delve deeper into Europa’s ice crusted-core and discover that the lines between man and machine begin to blur. Armed with the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT), solve puzzles to open the way forward as you learn the true cost of human morality.



Key Features



– Harness the ability to transfer power between machines using your ‘Energy Manipulation Tool’ providing a unique twist on gameplay mechanics and puzzle logic.

– Learn the significance of player control as you switch between multiple perspectives to solve The Turing Test’s most challenging puzzles.

– Discover a story with multiple layers of depth and conspiracy; challenging concepts of human morality and giving freedom to players to form theories about the fate of ISA’s crew members.

Check out The Turing Test Switch version announcement trailer below:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.