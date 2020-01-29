PlayStation Plus Games for February 2020 Revealed; Includes a Third Game

After getting a fair amount of complaints about PlayStation Plus, this month seems to be received rather favorably by Sony. This is largely due to an oddball choice, a couple classics and feeling the need to give us a bonus game.

This all starts with The Sims 4 being offered. Regardless of whether you’re a gaming or not, the crazy life simulator has been a staple game and go to sitcom joke for years. Whether you feel the need to check it out or not varies but you can’t fault Sony for offering a more diverse selection of games. We just need them to consider adding a few more Japanese RPGs to the line up.

Joining it is BioShock: The Collection, arguably some of the best PlayStation 3 games out there. For those who held off, this includes the original BioShock, the sequel and the other worldly BioShock Infinite. Along with three, well, more like two, fantastic games, this includes all the single player DLC that released with the original games. If you held off giving them a go, now is the perfect time or just a good excuse to return to Rapture to see great characters like Frank.

Finally, as an added bonus, Sony is also giving PlayStation Plus subscribers the fairly popular VR shooter, Firewall Zero Hour. While this title is, unfortunately, limited to those with PlayStation VR, this tactical shooter places you and a team of others against four other players. Along with going free, starting Feb. 4, a new map called Oil Rig will join the line up, giving everyone something to be excited for.

While there is no doubt some users will and already have complained about this month, it will hopefully be a sign of things to come. Players were hopeful Sony would add VR to the mix when we dropped to two games, as a way to increase sales like they did with PlayStation Vita, but that has yet to happen. Getting one of the best games is a huge win, even if most people lack the means to play it. I will also never complain about diversity, even if I don’t care for the games being released, simply because they’re a good way to give people something new to experience and try. If nothing else, I hope next month isn’t a back to business month.