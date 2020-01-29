Arc of Alchemist – True End Guide

Arc of Alchemist – True End Guide

Regardless of how much you may or may not love RPGs, true ends can be frustrating. Sometimes they involve very specific choices, other times they’re impossible unless you go out of your way and every now and then you just need to do something specific. Given Arc of Alchemist gives you a lot of clues as to potential true end conditions, it is ultimately fairly simple.

To achieve the true end you simply need to obtain five items called Memory Units. Each level has one hidden somewhere and are numbered so you know which you missed, making it pretty easy to do. Since it might take you a while to find them all and achieve the true end, this guide will tell you where to find them all.

Editor’s Note: Beating Arc of Alchemist does not instantly force you to play New Game + and you can earn the true end by simply returning to where you fight the last boss and opting to fight it again. The ending will be exactly the same, except there is a small scene after the credits.

Abandoned City – Memory Unit 1

Arc Map 1

The first Memory Unit is the easiest to find and is located down a side path in the Abandoned City. Simply navigate to the far left and you should see it waiting for you.

Arc of Alchemist 2

Unlike most of them, this one does not have a trick or require you to return later in the game.

Encroaching Sands – Memory Unit 2

Arc Map 3

If you follow the path to the left of the main camp you’ll eventually find a chest containing the second Memory Unit.

Arc of Alchemist 4

Simply open the box and make your way to the next location.

Abyssal Valley – Memory Unit 3

Arc of Alchemist 5

Once you have the wind power, make your way south. There should be a path you can now access that leads to the chest. Please keep in mind that it is fairly easy to miss, even when you’re looking for it.

Arc of Alchemist 6

Blow off the dust and the prize is yours.

Pulsating Sands – Memory Unit 4

Arc Map 2

This is another side path, just this time in the middle of nowhere. Head right from the middle camp and you should see it covered in dust.

Arc of Alchemist 8

Remove the dust to obtain the fourth Memory Unit.

Desert Center – Memory Unit 5

Arc Map

The last one doesn’t require anything fancy to obtain, though it’s extremely important to note the easiest way to obtain it is by going the south entrance. This is because you need to unlock the door to go from the middle section, otherwise you’ll be going the long way.

Arc Map 1

Since it is very dark, use your mini-map to locate it. Upon opening you’ll have the fifth and final Memory Unit. Simply return to the area where you fight the final boss or go to the final boss fight and upon finishing you’ll unlock the true end.

Grant Gaines

Hey, my name is Grant and I'm the managing editor and main reviewer at Just Push Start. If there is one thing I've learned over the past 20+ years, it's good games come in various shapes and sizes, so I'm always excited to try something new, even if I'm not that good at it. If you like what I do, have any comments or just want to get ahold of me, send a message to Admiralvic.