Monster Hunter Riders announced for both iOS and Android devices

Capcom announced today a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices titled, Monster Hunter Riders, coming to both iOS and Android devices.

Monster Hunter Riders is a free-to-play title that has micro-transactions available. Players can now pre-register through the App Store or Google Play.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its listing:

A great calamity once attacked this land—.



10 dragon rider knights, later called “The Ten Great Dragon Knights,” saved the land from the great calamity—.



A new connection was formed between humans and monsters, and several hundred years passed…



But this continent of Felgia, where humans and monsters live in union, is about to once again become engulfed by a dark malice.



About



The story is set on the continent of Felgia, where humans and monsters live in union. Gather, raise, and combine familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series with a unique ensemble of riders to form your own party and take on quests.



Combat uses a refreshing command battle system with flashy skills and that you can play smoothly.



The game combines smooth progression with refreshing command battles that employ flashy skills.



Nearly infinite party customization is possible through the combination of various components of monsters and riders.



Rathalos, Zinogre, Nargacuga, Glavenus, and other popular monsters from the Monster Hunter series will appear one after another. More monsters will be added through future updates.



As the leader of the Riders Guild special agency known as the “Dispatch Observation Party,” you will command monsters and riders, and solve the mystery of the dark riders undermining peace in Felgia.

For more information, Capcom also released the announcement trailer below: