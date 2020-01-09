AO Tennis 2 Day One Update Patch Notes Released

With AO Tennis 2 now launching worldwide on consoles and PC, Big Ant Studios has already released the first update for it.



The first update patch for AO Tennis 2 should be available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Make sure you download the update in order to get the best experience.



Big Ant Studios posted details of the new patch via Steam. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Gameplay

Addition of 3 new mid-game statistics: Clutch Weight

Time Pressure

Win Prediction



Addition of a new player Nick Kyrgios.



Modification of some Shot animations.



Updated player ratings and styles.



Improvements to animations.



Improvements to sound balancing and general match atmosphere



Improvements to gameplay.



Adjustment of the difficulty levels – to make the lower levels a little easier.



User Interface

Addition of frames to the menus.



Improvements to UI.



Additional support for non-Latin characters in UGC.

AO Tennis 2 is out now. Make sure to stay tuned when more updates are released later this year.