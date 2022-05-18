Top Board Game Convention Tips! UKGE 2022

With convention season almost upon us I thought I’d run through my tips for makes board game conventions more fun, less taxing, cheaper and generally that bit nicer to go to! Of course there are many others that could have made the cut, so let us know your tips in the comment section.
The next convention is UK Games Expo (UKGE) in the Birmingham, UK. Here are some details from the company behind it:
UK Games Expo (UKGE) is the largest Hobby Games Convention in the UK – where all aspects of the gaming hobby are represented under one roof. The next UK Games Expo will be from Friday 3rd June to Sunday 5th June 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham and Hilton Metropole Hotel.
Basic Stats
* Now in its 16th Year.
* 45097 visitors over three days (25704 unique visitors).
* 425+ Exhibitors (121 non UK).
* Great mix of Hobby gamers and the family audience
* The largest tabletop games show in the UK and 3rd largest in the world.
(Figures from 2019 pre COVID)