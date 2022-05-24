Catan 3D Expansions & Catan Dawn of Humankind Revealed

Catan Studios has announced Catan 3D Seafarers + Cities & Knights Expansion – Hand painted hex tiles, sea frames and more. Coming in at $399 this isn’t a cheap set but does it take the 3D Edition to the next level? The 3D Edition is a stunning edition of the incredibly popular trading, network building and dice rolling board game. From the epic mountains to the cute sheep the production is top notch.

Wait there is more! Not only are two of the much loved expansions getting the 3D treatment there is a new Settlers board game on the way later this year! As per the press release:

CATAN – Dawn of Humankind is a vibrant reboot of Settlers of the Stone Age, the Stone Age strategy game based on CATAN, which was first released 20 years ago. Dawn of Humankind sends players back to the prehistoric era for a standalone adventure charting the worldwide migration and development of the first humans. The game, designed by CATAN creator Klaus Teuber and his son Benjamin, introduces new mechanics and strategies set in the Pleistocene epoch. CATAN – Dawn of Humankind launches at Target and hobby stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK on October 1, 2022.

