Sobek 2 Players Review

This is the brand new 2 player set collection game from designers Bruno Cathala and Sébastien Pauchon. Sobek 2 Players has a range of publishers depending on territory, including Catch Up Games, Hachette Board Games UK, Pandasaurus Games, Pegasus Spiele and Playagame Edizioni.
Here’s how Pandasuarus describes the game on their website.
Sobek awaits the creation of a grand temple in his honor to be built in Faiyum. To support the construction, a huge market has emerged, bustling with rich goods. You and your opponent will vie to take advantage of this opportunity. Sobek will tip the scales of fate by offering up his favors to the least corrupt merchant!
Sobek is a 2-player game by acclaimed designers Bruno Cathala (7 Wonders Duel, Kingdomino, Five Tribes) and Sébastien Pauchon (Jaipur, Jamaica) in which players must form the best sets of goods, while cleverly controlling your opponent’s options. A cast of colorful characters and pirogues can assist you along the way. But remember to avoid the temptation of corruption, lest you forget that corruption always comes at a cost…