Audeze Partners with Gaming Content Creator Aydan

Audeze has officially finalized and announced their partnership with notable gaming content creator Aydan.

Under the partnership, Aydan will exclusively use Audeze gaming headsets for gaming, streaming and other related activities.

In honor of the event, Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze, had the following to say:

We are pleased to be partnering with Aydan and look forward to supporting his efforts by giving Aydan an audio edge in the increasingly competitive gaming landscape,. Audeze headsets deliver unparalleled sound quality, accuracy and even spatial audio – and are a must-have in any gamer’s tool kit Press Release

This is exciting news for Audeze, who has build up their reputation in the gaming past the past couple of years. With near universal praise for Mobius, their high end gaming headset being the arguably best gaming focused headset on the market and strong recent efforts in the wireless space.