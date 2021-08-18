VZR Model One Now Available in the United States

After months of waiting, VZR Audio revealed their first headset, Model One, is now available for order in the United States.

What makes VZR special is their patented CrossWave technology, which “allows the Model One to acoustically render natural, accurate 3D spatialized experiences without digitally altering the audio source.”

That, along with positive early impressions and a solid offering make it a very interesting headset choice and certainly worth considering.

Those interested will be able to purchase it from VZR Audio for $349. This will give you the headset, microphone, high quality wires, 3.5mm to 1/4 inch adapter and a slick carrying case. For those in other countries, VZR Audio says preorders will be available there soon.