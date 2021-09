Respawn has now released a new update for Apex Legends today.



If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch version number is 1.79. It’s only a small update so don’t expect to see any new features or anything like that.



The full Apex Legends 1.79 patch notes were announced on Respawn’s Twitter page. You can see the details posted down below.

-Knocked players sometimes being able to jump

-Steam “No price found” issue with Bangalore Edition

-Miscellaneous stability fixes