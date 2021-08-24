Ghost of Tsushima 2.06 Update Patch Notes Revealed

Sucker Punch Productions have released several different patches for Ghost of Tsushima recently because of the newly released Director’s Cut.



Well now an even newer patch is available for Ghost of Tsushima. The developer has now released update 2.06 on PS4 or 02.006.000 on PS5.



The announcement for the patch was made on Twitter. You can read the patch notes below.



” Patch 2.06 is now live for #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut. This addresses an issue where players were able to arrive on Iki Island wearing the Sakai Armor and were unable to progress.”