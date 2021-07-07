New Nintendo Switch (OLED) Model Announced

Nintendo has finally announced its new Nintendo Switch console. It is now simply known as the Nintendo Switch (OLED) model.



Sadly it looks like the console is exactly the same aside from a bigger storage drive and a better screen. The OLED model can now hold 64 GB of data and has a bigger 7 inch screen.



The OLED screen will make the game look better in portable mode as the older model used an LCD screen instead.



The new Nintendo Switch console will be released worldwide on October 8th, 2021. It will retail in the United States for $349.99.