Dying Light 1.36 Update Patch Notes

Techland has now released a brand new update for its Dying Light video game earlier today.



Depending on what version you own, the update number of 1.36 may differ. That being said, today’s new update for Dying Light should all have the same function.



The main purpose for today’s patch is to add a new story mode to the Hellraid DLC. Other minor bug fixes are also included.



You can read the full patch notes below via Steam.

Patch notes: