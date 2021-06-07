Dying Light 1.36 Update Patch Notes

Techland has now released a brand new update for its Dying Light video game earlier today.
Depending on what version you own, the update number of 1.36 may differ. That being said, today’s new update for Dying Light should all have the same function.
The main purpose for today’s patch is to add a new story mode to the Hellraid DLC. Other minor bug fixes are also included.
You can read the full patch notes below via Steam.
Patch notes:
- We’ve added story mode to Hellraid
- Now players can choose between story mode and raid mode upon entering Hellraid
- We’ve introduced a new Hellraid rank: Vanquisher
- We’ve added new sounds and animations
- Level’s contours now appear on the minimap
- We’ve added new weapons—a bow (in story mode) and a two-handed hammer, and a stamina potion
- Players will now encounter a new enemy—a skeleton with a large shield
- Players no longer need to stash and retrieve their equipment upon entering and leaving Hellraid
- Balance and visual changes
- Minor tweaks and bug fixes