Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.19 Patch Notes Arrive

Treyarch has now released another new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that is rolling out to all platforms today.



If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.19. For those playing on PS5, it’s 1.019.000.



The modes that have had updates include the Multiplayer and Zombies. You can read the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War below.

Multiplayer

Modes

One in the Chamber Added to Custom Games playlists. After dying, players should now always spectate in first-person before respawning.

Sticks and Stones Added to Custom Games playlists.

Multi-Team Moshpit New Sat-Link mode added to rotation.

Cranked Hardpoint Added to rotation in Hijacked 24/7 and Nuketown 24/7 (June 21).

Hardcore Hardpoint Added to rotation in Hardcore 12v12 Moshpit (June 21).



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Collateral Strike (24/7) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Hijacked 24/7(Also available in Hardcore)

Nuketown 24/7(Also available in Hardcore)

Face Off 6v6(Also available in Hardcore)

Party Games

12v12 Moshpit(Also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit (includes Sat-Link mode)

League Play Rewards

Placement Rewards Each Ladder Event placement type will now award a Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned: Finish Top 25 Finish Top 10 Finish Top 5 Victory – Finish 1st Hot Streak – 2 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Blazing – 3 Consecutive 1st Place Finishes Diamond – 6 total 1st Place Finishes

Skill Division Rewards Win matches in the Competitor, Advanced, Expert, Elite, and Master Divisions to earn Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards to represent your League Play skill: Win 10 matches in the Competitor Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Advanced Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Expert Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Elite Skill Division Win 10 matches in the Master Skill Division



Zombies

Weapons

Nail Gun Addressed an issue that prevented the notification from appearing when unlocking the Nail Gun in Zombies (June 21).



Modes

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank Added back to Zombies Featured Playlists.



Featured Playlists