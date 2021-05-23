World for Two coming on July 16 to PC

PQube and developer Room6 announced today that World for Two for PC will launch on July 16 via Steam.

World for Two first debuted for iOS and Google Play back in 2019. A Switch version was later released in September 2020.

In World for Two, players will be on a quest to bring animals back to the planet after Earth met its catastrophic end. Collect resources, solve puzzles and ultimately restore life are among the things players will be doing in the game.

For more information about the game, here is an overview of the game: