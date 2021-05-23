World for Two coming on July 16 to PC

PQube and developer Room6 announced today that World for Two for PC will launch on July 16 via Steam.
World for Two first debuted for iOS and Google Play back in 2019. A Switch version was later released in September 2020.
In World for Two, players will be on a quest to bring animals back to the planet after Earth met its catastrophic end. Collect resources, solve puzzles and ultimately restore life are among the things players will be doing in the game.
For more information about the game, here is an overview of the game:
A sudden catastrophe has led life on Earth to the verge of extinction. The Professor, the only survivor, spent years performing research in an underground laboratory trying to recreate life. The energy he needs to do this can only be harvested outdoors, where he himself cannot go. He therefore created an android to help him. You. Plants are the only living things left in this world where human civilization is no more. It is cruel, but beautiful. The Professor and the android embark on a quest to bring animals back to the planet.
– Collect Resources – Generate energy from different types of Starflames, used as the essential fuel for a future you will create.
– Solve Puzzles – Complete genetic sequences, crucial for creating life; by matching DNA, combining genes and accepting that there’s a lot of trial and error.
– Restore Life – Explore differing future-habitats for you bring life back to, each with their own unique inhabitants, colors, and soundtrack.
Once you complete the main story, you will be able to enjoy “Chapter 0”, a new special story that includes new art and music and will tell you more about the Professors’s past.
And as an added bonus, once you complete the game, you will unlock the option to change the main story’s soundtrack to a fascinating new version played by a piano and a string quartet composed of two violins, a viola, and a cello.