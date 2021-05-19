Super Bomberman R Online launches May 27

Konami announced today that Super Bomberman R Online will launch for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam as a free-to-play title on May 27.

Super Bomberman R Online will be released for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam with Xbox One version that will be released at a later date. Additionally, Konami will be introducing new in-game seasons for all platforms, including the existing Stadia version. Each Season will last for about three months and will have new items, cosmetics, and a new Bomber hero.

Super Bomberman R Online will also have a “Battle Pass” system that has Silver and Gold Passes.

Here are more details of the Battle Pass:

– Silver Pass – The Silver Pass will be free for all players; the more they play Battle 64 mode, the more they can level up their rank and earn cosmetic rewards including taunts, accessories and poses. There will be 100 ranks within the Silver Pass, providing plenty of free content during each season.

– Gold Pass– The optional Gold Pass offers greater rewards over 100 ranks, including many more cosmetics and other items that do not directly affect gameplay. The Gold Pass will be available for 800 Bomber Coins, currency that can be purchased in packs via the in-game shop or on the platform store. Bomber Coins are also offered as Gold Pass rewards. The ranks and content for both the Silver and Gold Bomber Passes are seasonal, so players will need to climb up the ranks again once a new season starts to earn more rewards.

Check out the official trailer below: