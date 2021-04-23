Destiny 2’s Transmog System Detailed; More Complicated than You Might Think

After years of requests and waiting, Bungie is finally adding a transmog system to Destiny 2, but now that we know how it works, players are surprised by how complicated it is.

According to This Week at Bungie, the transmog system will work as follows:

Before we get too deep, here’s a quick list of steps that players will take to convert their armor appearance into Universal Armor Ornaments: Defeat enemies to earn Synthstrand. Spend Synthstrand on bounties to earn Synthcord. Convert Synthcord at the Loom in the Tower into Synthweave. Use Synthweave to convert an unlocked armor appearance (Legendary quality or lower) from Collections into a Universal Armor Ornament. Bungie

Essentially, the idea is to play the game to unlock bounties that can be converted into a currency to convert a non-exotic piece of armor to an ornament. To Bungie’s benefit, many of the listed ways to unlock synthstrand promote a better overall experience.

Here are a few examples of bounties that you will see: Vanguard Complete playlists strikes using specific subclasses. Accumulate points in Nightfall strikes. Crucible Capture zones in Crucible Control matches. Complete Crucible matches and defeat opponents using specific damage types as a team. Gambit Send and defeat blockers in Gambit. Defeat Primeval Envoys, high value targets and Primevals in Gambit. Destinations Defeat Nightmares on any destination or in Nightmare Hunts. Defeat bosses while defending the Blind Well within the Dreaming City. Raids and Dungeons Complete the final encounter of any Raid or Dungeon. Generate Orbs of Power in raids or dungeons. Bungie

Bungie also notes picking up the wrong bounty can be abandoned for a refund of a portion of what you paid. But, if this isn’t enough, this is where the system goes completely off the rails.

At the time of posting, Bungie notes players can earn up to 10 Synthweave er class, per season. There is a note that this amount will increase to 20 during the “Season of [REDACTED],” which almost certainly is next season. The included explanation also clarifies that it will cost one Synthweave per item being converted to an ornament, meaning two sets of armor or 10 single items can be converted a season.

Those not willing to wait can, unsurprisingly, purchase Synthweave too.

Synthweave Template (1 Token) – 300 Silver Synthweave Template Bundle (5 Tokens) – 1000 Silver Bungie

Before players get too excited about this fantastic new system, Bungie also notes year 1 ornaments are not currently possible and hope to find a solution later. They also had the following to say about armor glow.

Additionally, all base armor appearances from 2018 and 2019 Solstice of Heroes events will be available for Armor Synthesis. However, due to an issue where 2018 and 2019 glows cannot be socketed alongside armor appearances in the new Guardian Appearance system, the glows will not be supported. Solstice 2020 armor glows were developed with the Guardian Appearance system in mind, and players will retain the white armor glow if it was earned during the event. Subclass based glows will continue to function on their Universal Ornaments as well. Bungie

Players can expect all this and more when the new season hits Destiny 2 on May 11, 2021.