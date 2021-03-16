Watch Dogs Legion 1.13 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Ubisoft has now released the latest patch to Watch Dogs Legion on various different platforms. Many fixes are for the online mode.
If you’re playing Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, the file size for the update is only 213MB with the version number being 1.13. The game is also available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
You can read the patch notes posted down below. Info was taken from the Ubisoft forums.
Global Online Mode fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when starting a Spiderbot Arena match.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “The Ubisoft service is not available” error and prevent players from connecting to the Online Mode.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “Boring-Ajiaco” error and prevent players from connecting to a Co-Op session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “Boring-Veal” error and prevent players from joining another player’s Spiderbot Arena session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the “The Ubisoft service is not available” error after leaving any Online Mode session.