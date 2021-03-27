Rust: Console Edition Releases in May

Following the third set of beta invites going out a couple weeks ago, Double Eleven Revealed Rust: Console Edition will release on May 21, 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For those unfamiliar with Rust: Console Edition, here if the official overview:

Game Editions

Rust Standard Edition and Rust Day One Physical Edition ($49.99 USD) includes the base game, with a preorder bonus that includes a Future Weapons and Tools Pack. Survivalists looking to nab a physical edition of Rust can also grab this bonus with a Day One Edition preorder from GameStop and Amazon in North America.

Rust Deluxe Edition ($59.99) welcomes survivalists with an aptly named Welcome Pack ($14.99 value) that includes the base game, three days of early access, closed beta access, staging branch access and includes the Future Weapons and Tools Pack.

Rust Ultimate Edition ($79.99 USD) provides the most ardent fans with the features of the previous two editions but also includes an ultimate/upgraded version of the Welcome Pack, 1100 Rust Coins (a $10 value), and an Elite Combat Skin Pack so you can look as menacing as possible to newcomers and veterans alike.

About

Based on the popular PC version, Rust for console by publisher and developer Double Eleven is designed as a separate experience from its PC counterpart, optimized specifically for console players.

In Rust, players will wake up alone on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island littered with dilapidated industrial monuments and probing scientists. Featuring up to 100 other players it’s up to you to figure out how to keep yourself alive in a world where everything wants you dead.

Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rustdoesn’t tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.

Rust is not for the faint of heart: the game boasts a steep learning curve and a huge, killer community of players. Befriend them, kill them—the choice is yours. Players will start out alone with nothing but a rock and a torch, finding and learning blueprints to make new and higher-tier weapons, armor and defenses, building a growing arsenal to give you and your friends chances of survival. Rust will throw a barrage of challenges at you but players can fight back with craftable weapons starting with a rock in your hands, to a spear or bow, through to heavier artillery like assault rifles and rocket launchers.

Double Eleven Press Release