Hitman 3 ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ expansion announced

IO Interactive announced today that Hitman 3 will be getting a seven-part expansion titled, Seven Deadly Sins, that takes players into the mind of Agent 47.

The first of the seven DLC will be called Green and will be released on March 30. Each installment of the expansion will be based on one of the sins, allowing players to take on new challenges and unlock unique rewards.

Greed includes the following:

New Contract: The Greed Enumeration Escalation

Unlockable Suit: The Rapacious Suit

Unlockable Items: The Devil’s Cane, Greedly Little Coin

Greed and any of future individual installments can be purchased individually for $4.99 or players can buy the whole Seven Deadly Sins collection for $29.99. The rest of the series will be released in installments. The Seven Deadly Sins DLC can be purchased by all HITMAN 3 owners on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch and PC.

Below are more details:

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Hitman III is available now for PS55, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Stadia.