Rumor: Silent Hill Game in Development; Other Konami Classics Also in the Works

Ever since P.T. both delighted and horrified players, there have been countless rumors and speculation as to what, if any, future Silent Hill has, but this might change in the near future.

What prompted this debate was an interview between Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno and GamesIndustry.Biz, where Babieno teased something potentially big.

In fact, we’ve been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we’re doing this with a very famous gaming publisher. I can’t tell you who. I can’t tell you what the project is, but I’m pretty sure when people realize we’re working on it, they will be very excited. GameIndustry.Biz interview

Naturally, the first thought was Silent Hill. Not only does it fit with rumors of Konami shopping the game, Blooper Team worked with Akira Yamaoka, who is known for being Silent Hill’s composer and producer, on The Medium and is working on another project for them, along with more speculation. However, according to VGC, a “prominent Japanese developer” is currently working on Silent Hill and can’t confirm two projects are in the works. They furthered this by claiming it will be announced this summer, though they were not the only group to comment on this.

(1/2) The first thing I heard in mid-2018 which I shared in January 2020, which I insist is 100% true, because is it, was Konami was shopping around to greenlight two Silent Hill games, one a soft reboot, 1 an episodic game. They sought pitches from various studios, I know of 2, https://t.co/z49j94xkBt — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 18, 2021

Notable Capcom leaker Dusk Golem claims there are two in development, with one being a reboot and the other episodic. This would stand to reason the Japanese developer is doing the main game and Blooper Team would cover the episodic game, though it’s hard to say how factual this might be. Historically, Dusk Golem has had a hit and miss record, though you can decide how much faith to put in their comment.

While it seems like a lot of things are pointing towards a summer reveal, be it VGC’s sources, Akira Yamaoka pulled interview, and even comments on VGC that the new Silent Hill will be a departure from the previous entries, only time will tell. And, with VGC sources suggesting Konami has plans for a new Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania, it might be the first in a series of interesting developments.