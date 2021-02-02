MLB The Show 21 announced for Xbox Series and PS5

Sony Interactive Studios announced today that MLB The Show 21 will no longer just release on the PlayStation platform but will also release on Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

MLB The Show 21 will be available on April 20 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One for $59.99. The Standard Edition of the game features the cover athlete Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its respective digital store listing:

Experience faster, deeper and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets.

– Lead your Ballplayer to Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty glory as a two-way star.
– Enjoy revamped Franchise and March to October modes, with easy onboarding and tools.
– Face your friends with cross-platform play.
– Feel the impact of every hit, catch and collision through the DualSense™ wireless controller’s immersive haptic feedback on PS5™.
– Hear the roar of the crowd all around you with 360-degree Tempest 3D Audio Tech for compatible headphones on PS5™.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

For more information on MLB The Show 21, check out the official blogpost of PlayStation. Stay tuned for our coverage as we head closer to the release date.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo