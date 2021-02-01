Judgment coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and Stadia

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku announced today that Judgment, previously released on PlayStation 4, will be coming to Xbox Series, PS5 and Stadia on April 23 for $39.99.

Judgment for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will feature refined visuals in 60 frames per second along with improved load times and includes all previously released DLCs.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sega:

Judgment is an action thriller that puts players in the shoes of Takayuki Yagami, disgraced attorney turned rugged private detective, as he uncovers the mystery behind a grisly series of murders. Joined by his partner, ex-yazuka Masaharu Kaito, Yagami must claw his way through Kamurocho’s criminal underground to unravel the truth – as painful as it may be. In addition to locale, Judgment takes on the classic hallmarks of the Yakuza series through the eyes of Yagami. Fans will recognize rough-and-tumble street fights, engrossing side missions with locals, and comedy breaks with mini-games. Judgment ups the ante with emphasis on investigative gameplay tracking suspects and discovering clues as Yagami walks the thin line of justice in a world of corruption. Packed with a thrilling story, filmic combat and a cast of intense characters, Judgment will keep all aspiring private detectives on their toes.

Judgment is currently available for PlayStation 4.

Check out below the Judgment PS5/Xbox Series/Stadia announcement trailer: