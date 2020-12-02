Xbox Game Pass getting Control, Dragon Quest XI S, and more this December

Metro: Last Light Redux, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker leaving Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft announced today that several blockbuster titles will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this early month of December that includes Control, Greedfall, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition.

Additionally, there are several games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass: Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Metro: Last Light Redux, and more.

Here are more details:

■ Coming Soon

December 3

Control (Android & Console) – After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the Director struggling to regain control. This third-person action adventure game will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

(PC) – Now coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC! Hell's armies have invaded Earth and now you must become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal—the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

(Android) – Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. Rage 2 brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter—to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.

(PC) [email protected] – Welcome to Va-11 Hall-A, the original cyberpunk bartending simulator! Take on the role of Jill Stingray, bartender at the downtown watering hole of Va-11 Hall-A (affectionately nicknamed "Valhalla"). In this story-driven game you'll influence a myriad of decisions through the drinks you prepare, so listen carefully to your clients and mix the drink that will change their lives.

December 4

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Console & PC) – Follow the perilous journey of The Luminary who must uncover the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charismatic cast of supporting characters. This Definitive Edition includes all the content from the acclaimed Dragon Quest XI, and adds extra scenarios, a grand orchestral version of the music, the ability to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes, a Japanese audio option, and much more!

December 8

Call of the Sea (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – Dive into an otherworldly tale of mystery and love set in the 1930s, South Pacific. Play as Norah, an enigmatic woman on the trail of her missing husband’s expedition. The search takes place on a strange but beautiful island in the South Pacific, filled with secrets waiting to be unearthed. Call of the Sea is a story-led game with puzzles, where every clue leads you deeper and leaves you questioning everything.

(Android & Console) [email protected] – On your quest to become the ultimate Monster Keeper, you'll unravel the cause of a mystery that threatens the peace between humans and monsters. With over 100 monsters to encounter and dangerous lands ahead, you'll need to build a powerful team if you want to save the Monster Sanctuary.

December 9

Unto The End (Console & PC) [email protected] – Unto The End is a challenging combat adventure game in the style of a cinematic platformer. The story is simple: get home to your family. Master read-react combat in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to trade and use items. An adventure told through your actions; how will you make it home?

December 10

Assetto Corsa (Android & Console) – Assetto Corsa is the ultimate racing simulator. Featuring legendary circuits such as Monza, Silverstone and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, each track has been reproduced using Laser scan technology, offering racers the most realistic experience possible out on track. Assetto Corsa features advanced aerodynamic simulation, with each car developed using knowledge gained through collaboration with manufacturers.

(Android & Console) [email protected] – Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences, and absurd hazardous environments, set in the mean streets of Beef City. Customize your character and fight enemies in the melee game mode or fight with friends against the gangs of Beef City in the gang game mode.

(Android, Console & PC) – Engage in a core roleplaying experience with GreedFall, and forge the destiny of a new world seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. With diplomacy, deception, and force, become part of a living, evolving world. Influence its course and shape your story. Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Android & Console) [email protected] – Time moves only when you move. The long-awaited third game in the groundbreaking Superhot franchise, Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

(Android & Console) [email protected] – Time moves only when you move. The long-awaited third game in the groundbreaking Superhot franchise, Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.

■ More Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Starting December 3, Ultimate members will have new ways to play these cloud enabled games via their Android devices – each now featuring touch controls!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Golf With Your Friends

Hyperdot

Ikenfell

Indivisible

ScourgeBringer

The Touryst

Vambrace Cold Soul

■ In Case You Missed It

Mount & Blade: Warband (PC) [email protected] – In a land torn asunder by incessant warfare, it is time to assemble your own band of hardened warriors and enter the fray. Lead your men into battle, expand your realm, and claim the ultimate prize: the throne of Calradia! Mount & Blade: Warband is a stand-alone expansion pack for the game that brought medieval battlefields to life with its realistic mounted combat and detailed fighting system.

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Free Anniversary Update – It’s time for a Battle Royale, Age of Empires style! Celebrate Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Anniversary update including a new game mode, and new features to help welcome our growing community, balance changes, bug fixes, and more! The new Battle Royale mode pits up to 8 players against each other in a free-for-all contest to see who can be the last combatant standing! Read more.

– Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players. Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter. Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used.

– Swing into some fast-paced mini golf action in Golf With Your Friends! Play with up to 12 players on a range of whacky courses simultaneously for some of the most exciting mini-golf you’ll ever experience. If that’s not thrilling enough, powerups can be enabled to sabotage your now ex-friends! Microsoft Flight Simulator: Free World Update II: USA – USA features an improved digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter, along with new aerial textures for significantly better appearance in several states across the country. Add to that, four new hand-crafted airports (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbor, and New York Stewart), visual and logical improvements to 48 more airports, plus 50 new high-fidelity POIs, and your state-side journey is sure to be stunning. Visit the Marketplace to download the USA content bundle and enjoy the majesty on display in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. Read more.

– USA features an improved digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter, along with new aerial textures for significantly better appearance in several states across the country. Add to that, four new hand-crafted airports (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbor, and New York Stewart), visual and logical improvements to 48 more airports, plus 50 new high-fidelity POIs, and your state-side journey is sure to be stunning. Visit the Marketplace to download the USA content bundle and enjoy the majesty on display in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. Read more.

(December 9) – Xbox Game Pass members save 10 percent! Danger awaits atop mighty peaks, and it will take a hero to stop the brewing storm! The path to the summit will lead you to new mobs, missions, and gear—just don’t look down. Plus, with the new cross-platform free update, you can create a multiplatform alliance and battle together! The Elder Scrolls Online: Undaunted Celebration Event – Earn bonus rewards and glory for completing any of Tamriel’s dungeons during The Elder Scrolls Online Undaunted Celebration! This in-game event begins December 3 and runs until December 15.

– Earn bonus rewards and glory for completing any of Tamriel's dungeons during The Elder Scrolls Online Undaunted Celebration! This in-game event begins December 3 and runs until December 15.

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Don’t forget to claim your Perks by going to the Perks gallery on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android!

Smite – TMNT Starter Pass & Rewards – TMNT x Smite starts now. Get 3,000 Battle Pass Points, instant access to Loki, Mercury, Osiris, Sun Wukong and their Voice Packs, and a Daily Deal Token.

– Did you miss out on claiming your Discord Nitro Perk earlier this year? Well, we have you covered. Starting December 2, new to Nitro members can enjoy three months of an enhanced Discord experience normally at $9.99 a month. Take advantage of features like custom and animated emojis anywhere, animated avatars, two Server Boosts a month, custom profile badge, and more.

■ Xbox Game Pass Quests

Make sure you check your daily, weekly, and monthly quests! As a holiday bonus for December, we are doubling the points you can earn from Ultimate Quests for EA Play and Xbox Series X|S Optimized titles. Don’t worry, you can still earn the double points playing on an Xbox One console too! Some examples:

– (Available starting on December 8) Rebuild the Jedi Order (log-in and play!): 50 points

– (Available starting December 22) Go Beyond the Light (log-in and play!): 50 points

■ Leaving Soon

Leaving December 11

eFootball PES 2020 (Console)

Leaving December 15