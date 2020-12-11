The Yakuza Remastered Collection coming to Xbox One and PC next month

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life coming to Xbox and PC as well on March 5, 2021

Sega is pleased to reveal today during The Game Awards 2020 that The Yakuza Remastered Collection, which previously debuted on PlayStation several months ago, will be coming to Xbox and PC on January 28, 2021.

Additionally, its sixth title in the Yakuza series – Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will also be released on Xbox and PC on March 25, 2021. Both collection and Yakuza 6 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console.

Check out the newest Xbox Game Pass trailer touting several games that will be coming staring this month and beyond:

The Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6: The Songs of Life are available now on PlayStation 4.