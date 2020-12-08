New Community Created Gear And More Coming To Skater XL

Developer Easy Day Studios has now announced that new community created gear and more is coming to all platforms of Skater XL.



Usually, Skater XL community created stuff was only exclusively for the PC version, but now it’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One. All of the new stuff is coming your way on December 16th.



You can read more about the new additions coming to the game via the press release announcement posted down below.

“Easy Day Studios launched today an all new trailer featuring examples of the first round of community created gear that will be coming to Skater XL on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 16. Deck out your character with over 250 pieces of new gear, created by the passionate Skater XL community, including customized decks, trucks, wheels, clothing, shoes, skins, and even beards and tattoos. Along with three new community maps (Riverfern, Quebec Skate Plaza, and Applewood Park) showcased earlier in November, this first drop marks the beginning of regular community content updates to Skater XL on all platforms – All at a Push of a Button!



In addition, new skate brands will be officially landing in-game – accessorize your skater with new gear from selected brands such as Illegal Civ, Uma Landsleds, Cariuma Footwear, MACBALIFE, and Am Grip.”