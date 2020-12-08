Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition launches January 14

Ubisoft announced today that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition will launch digitally for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on January 14, 2021.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition will feature the base content, as well as the original Knives Chau and Wallace Wells DLC.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Ubisoft:
In this unique blend of style, humor, and classic gameplay, players will help Scott Pilgrim take on enemies, including the League of Seven Evil Exes, to fight for love. They will rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat ’em up game, inspired by the iconic graphic novel series and 2010 Universal Pictures film. Fans will fall in love all over again with the 8-bit animation by Paul Robertson, the critically acclaimed soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, and original cut-scenes from Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World graphic novel series.
Additionally, players will have the opportunity to team up with up to three friends locally or online to defeat foes, share health and coins, and revive each other. Friends can also compete in subspace mini-games, frantic dodgeball or challenge each other to epic battle royale matches or cooperate in the Boss Rush and Survival Horror modes.