New Characters Join Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 And Dragon Ball FighterZ

They might be older games, but Bandai Namco is still releasing new characters for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ.



In Dragon Ball FighterZ, two new DLC characters are coming to the game very soon. The first character is from Dragon Ball GT and he’s the villain Super Baby 2.



The other GT character being added to FighterZ is Gogeta Super Saiyan 4. This is the fusion between Goku and Vegeta in their most powerful form at the time.



That’s not all because Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is also getting new content. Bandai Namco announced that in Spring 2021, you can download the character named Pikkon.



You can read more details about Pikkon from the official website details posted down below.



“The Strongest Warrior of the Western Galaxy, “Pikkon,” will become available as a playable character! Pikkon fiercely fought against Goku in the Other World Tournament and was a powerful & reliable supporter during the battle against Janemba! The game will show his unique Ki Wave moves that you will find links with his Martial Artist-like charge attacks. Please check them out after the release!”

A free update is also being released in the near future for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players. The update includes more costume items and several more things to be announced at a later date.