Yakuza: Like a Dragon launch trailer released

Out today on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PC; PS5 due out in March 2, 2021

Sega released today the launch trailer for the highly-anticipated Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. For the PS5 version, It will be released on March 2, 2021.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases alongside the Xbox Series. Those who have purchased the Xbox One version will get a free upgrade to the next-gen version free of charge.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Sega:

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga (played by Kaiji Tang), a rough around the edges member of the yakuza who is on the hunt for the truth after being mysteriously betrayed by his clan after voluntarily serving an 18-year prison sentence for a crime he did not commit in order to protect his patriarch and father-figure, Masumi Arakawa (played by George Takei). Along the way, Ichiban meets a rag-tag cast of characters including rogue cop Adachi (played by Andrew Morgado), ex-nurse Nanba (played by Greg Chun) and Saeko (played by Elizabeth Maxwell), a hostess on a mission. Together, Ichiban and his crew must rise together to become the heroes they never anticipated becoming. As Ichiban, players will battle their way through the city of Yokohama with an all-new turn-based RPG combat system for some truly amazing fights. Various mini-games can also be experienced around the city, including kart racing, batting cages, arcades and karaoke. To complete the sensory experience, Shonan No Kaze & Yasutaka Nakata have teamed up to create “Ichibanka,” the theme song for Yakuza: Like a Dragon for players to fully immerse themselves.

Check out the launch trailer below: