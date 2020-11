Today Square Enix revealed the second of the 12 stories that you’ll have to play through in Balan Wonderworld.

In the brief video, found above, we meet Fiona, a young girl that has a love of the sea and her dolphin. However, something changed resulting in a massive change in her world and views.

Currently Balan Wonderworld is set to release on March 26, 2021 for PlayStation 5, 4, Xbox One, Series, Switch and PC.