Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered announced for current-gen consoles and PC

EA and developer Criterion Games announced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered today for current-gen consoles and PC via Steam and Origin.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will feature enhanced and updated visuals where players can play up to 4K resolution / 60 frames per second. Additionally, players will be able to cross-play regardless what platform they are playing.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be released on November 6 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A Switch version will be released a few days later, which will be on November 13. The game will retail for $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via EA:

Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer—including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog—plus all additional DLC content, this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit. Key Features – Race Your Friend with Cross-Play and Autolog – Bolt down the winding Seacrest County roads headfirst in racing that is socially competitive at its core – now with cross-play support between PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! The groundbreaking Autolog connects you and your friends in head-to-head pursuits and races and instinctively delivers challenges based on your friends’ activities.

– Enjoy Loads of Extra Content and Updates – Get all the additional main downloadable content delivered at launch including an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. Brand new achievements, wraps, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience.

– Drive Exotic Supercars with Weapons – Drive the world’s most desirable supercars on both sides of the law. Bust suspects in supercharged cop interceptors enhanced with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. Strategize to gain an edge over the competition, no matter what side you’re on! (Full list of cars available here.)

– Chase and Escape Together or Solo – A deep and fully-defined single-player career delivers the action of both cops and racers, with a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes. Take on friends or play through the career solo to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment.

– Experience a Timeless Racing Game with Enhanced Visuals – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered delivers a timeless racing experience updated for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. Play in up to 4K resolution / 60 frames per second and enjoy improvements such as higher-res models, shadows, and reflections, more objects and props, longer draw distance, boosted textures, more particles, and improved anti-aliasing / screen space ambient occlusion.

Watch the announcement trailer below: